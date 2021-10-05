Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Grows By 61.4%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 260,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.27. 231,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

