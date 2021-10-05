Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.40. 445,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.26. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

