$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

KMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,943. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.