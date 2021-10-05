Harvest Finance Trading Up 5.5% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $106.77 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $170.11 or 0.00345918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 657,759 coins and its circulating supply is 627,623 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

