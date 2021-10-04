GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

GCMG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.30. 265,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.03.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

