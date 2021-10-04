American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. 7,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,639. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

