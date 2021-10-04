Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Increases By 43.3%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

