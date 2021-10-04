Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. 128,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.