PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 565 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $14,266.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $12,480.30.

PubMatic stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.54. 1,657,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,987. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.17. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

