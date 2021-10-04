Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $987.11 Million

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report $987.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $929.20 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $370.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,612,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,704. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

