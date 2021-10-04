Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.41 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,602. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.02. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

