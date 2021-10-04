$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,356. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.58. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $192.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.