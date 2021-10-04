$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,356. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.58. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $192.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.