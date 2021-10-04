International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ILAL stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,382. International Land Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

