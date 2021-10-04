Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Grows By 65.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of LONCF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.52. Loncor Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

