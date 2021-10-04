Brokerages Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post $6.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.81 billion and the lowest is $6.79 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.40 on Monday, hitting $270.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average of $240.78. The company has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,540 shares of company stock valued at $208,152,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

