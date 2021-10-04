Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $283.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.20 million and the lowest is $265.02 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $879.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 260,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,964. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

