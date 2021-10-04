NFTify (N1) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,884.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $706,272.28 and approximately $2,884.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00108806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00144399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,391.53 or 1.00140586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.56 or 0.06837808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

