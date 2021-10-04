Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $539.38

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $539.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $8.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.32. The company had a trading volume of 288,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.02. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $260.40 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

