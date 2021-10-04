Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 322,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,659. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

