Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce $104.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $105.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $409.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 300,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,926. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.44.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

