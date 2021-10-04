Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GENN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.06. Genesis Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

