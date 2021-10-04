YAM Trading Up 28.6% This Week (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.62 or 0.08533601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00282962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00113857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About YAM

YAM (YAM) is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.