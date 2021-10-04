Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in September

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,311. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

