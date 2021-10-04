Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in September

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNTMF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,489. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
