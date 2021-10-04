Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in September

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNTMF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,489. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

