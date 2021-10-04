Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of ACN traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.49. 1,774,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,249. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

