Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $140.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,300. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.