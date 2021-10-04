Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $78.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of GLPG stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after acquiring an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.