EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of EMCORE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,124. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

