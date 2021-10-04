First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 196,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

