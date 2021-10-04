HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Down 40.6% in September

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.68. 824,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,469. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

