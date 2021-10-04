Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NFJ traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $14.62. 302,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,045,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,183,000 after buying an additional 393,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,180,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 71,003 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,732,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 433,858 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

