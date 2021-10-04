Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NFJ traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $14.62. 302,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
