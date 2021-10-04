Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 50.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JRS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

