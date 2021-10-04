Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Copa alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,244.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after buying an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,560,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,700,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 297,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,420. Copa has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.