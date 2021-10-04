Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $86.40

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 700,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,664. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

