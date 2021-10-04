Crown (CRW) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $809.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,253.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.51 or 0.01123794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.54 or 0.00421375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00293248 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003771 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,141,914 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.