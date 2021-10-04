SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

