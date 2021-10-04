Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declines By 46.0%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NRK stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 116,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

