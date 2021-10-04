Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Grows By 44.3%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Raymond James stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,584. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

