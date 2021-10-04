Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,980,878 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCEL stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 352,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. Vericel has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

