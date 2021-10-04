Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) Price Target at GBX 2,214.36

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Relx alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Shares of REL stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,139 ($27.95). The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,967. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The company has a market cap of £41.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,165.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,998.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.