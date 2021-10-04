Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $15.80

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,517. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

