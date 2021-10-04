Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $15.80

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.
APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of APLE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,517. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.