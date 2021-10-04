Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hong Yuan Holding Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 194,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,111. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

