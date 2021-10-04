Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLLNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CLLNY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 40,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

