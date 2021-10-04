Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $86,575.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00104360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.63 or 1.00388745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.93 or 0.06799788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,787,918 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,363 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

