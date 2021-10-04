Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th.
TUFN traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.55. 146,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $351.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21,069.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
