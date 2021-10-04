Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.55. 146,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $351.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. Equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21,069.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.