AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,880 shares of company stock worth $5,242,833. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.