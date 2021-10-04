Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.63. 14,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Daimler has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

