Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CTXR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.95. 2,178,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,011,516. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $284.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.