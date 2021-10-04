Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.