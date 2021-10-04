GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 170,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GigaMedia by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GigaMedia by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIGM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. 36,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $27.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.06.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

